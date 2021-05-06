Kids and COVID-19 vaccinations? Here’s what some parents say

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – As the Food and Drug Administration reviews Pfizer’s request to amend its emergency use authorization to include 12- to 15-year olds in the COVID-19 vaccination distribution, some South Florida parents have differing views, and much of the decision comes from personal experiences.

The FDA is expected to authorize Pfizer’s vaccine by next week for children ages 12 to 15.

Based on the results of a pediatrics trial now underway, Pfizer may next request use to include the 2- to 11-year-old age group. Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla said Tuesday that the company also expects to ask for emergency use authorization (EUA) for children 6 months to 2 years in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Linsey Poveromo-Joly is a mother of two elementary-aged children, 9-year-old Ethan and 5-year-old Carmen. Carmen was born premature and has been hospitalized twice with the flu.

“I have seen what the flu can do and so I am not interested in seeing what COVID-19 can do,” Poveromo-Joly said. “It is going to feel like Christmas the day that it can come. I cannot wait,” she said.

Xiomara Napoleon, a mother of two, 12-year-old Hamilton and 10-year-old Francis, has seen the toll that COVID-19 can have on families.

“People of color are getting the virus more seriously. Knowing the history that has already has happened with my family with COVID, I want to do the best I can as a parent to make sure my children our safe,” Napoleon said.

