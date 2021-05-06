Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approval for kids expected any day and Miami’s Jackson Health will be ready, CEO says

MIAMI, Fla. – As Pfizer awaits federal approval for younger patients to receive its COVID vaccine, Jackson Health System announced it has plans to temporarily resume its public vaccination program to serve patients who are 12 to 18 years old.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children 12 to 15 years old sometime as early as next week. The vaccine is currently authorized only for people age 16 and older.

As soon as the FDA’s decision is made, Jackson Health System CEO Carlos A. Migoya said appointments will be accessible immediately via its online portal at www.JacksonHealth.org.

Ad

As with the adult population, second doses for the age group will be administered 21 days later.

[RELATED: Kids and the COVID-19 vaccine: What’s a parent to do?]

“Since December, Jackson has been a leader in Miami-Dade’s vaccination efforts, and it is our responsibility to offer this service to young people in our community,” Migoya said.

Migoya said UHealth Jackson Children’s Care will administer the vaccine to children between the ages of 12 and 18 at the following eight locations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week: