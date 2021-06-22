Eight days later, police finally arrive to investigate Hollywood man’s brutal beating

Police arrived to investigate the scene of a brutal beating in Hollywood, but not until eight days after the incident.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – It has been more than a week since Frank Penkava was horribly beaten at his Hollywood home.

On Tuesday, investigators finally arrived to comb through the crime scene.

Now his family wants to know how it happened, and who did it.

“I just want him back, I want him to be okay,” said Frank’s mother, Joan Penkava.

His mother and his sister, Gina Horvath, have barely left his side since the beating happened early in the morning on June 14.

“My brother was a very kind, very respectful person,” said Gina. “He went to work, did his job, paid his bills, didn’t bother anybody.”

Since this all started, the family learned Frank had just gotten home from work and stopped by a neighbor’s place before going to sleep.

“He happened to just go over there and say, ‘Come on can you turn the music down?’ That irritated them and they all just jumped in,” Joan explained.

With blood coming from his eyes and ears, Frank was brought to Memorial Regional Hospital and has spent much of the last week in a medically induced coma.

Police investigating after Hollywood man badly beaten

But it wasn’t until Tuesday, eight days after the beating, that Hollywood Police finally brought crime scene technicians out to check out Frank’s home, where dried blood was visible all over the door.

“I want him to be okay,” said Joan. “He’s got a three-year-old son to raise and he’s a wonderful person.”

Frank’s family said while he does struggle with mental illness, he had been doing well lately.

The family also said they were told he was beaten with some kind of weapon, like brass knuckles.

Frank was supposed to have surgery Tuesday morning, but he has gotten an infection since being at the hospital, and his vitals are so unstable, they’ve had to cancel multiple times.

Anyone with information that can help police is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.