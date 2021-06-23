Miami Beach will no longer enforce last call at 2 a.m.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The City of Miami Beach is no longer enforcing its 2 a.m. last call in the South Beach Entertainment District.

This is due to a court ruling in favor of the businesses, who were fighting for the right to remain open.

The decision means that iconic establishments such as The Clevelander and Mangos can once again stay open and serve alcohol until 5 a.m.

Earlier this month a judge ruled that Miami Beach’s 2 a.m. curfew was not lawful, and the city had been fighting in court since.

RELATED STORIES

Miami Beach will appeal court ruling, continue to fight for 2 a.m. last call

Miami Beach last call showdown up for another vote

Judge rules Miami Beach alcohol curfew not lawful