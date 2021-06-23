Search for information about 2 girls found dead in canal continues in Broward

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Derika Brown, Shakima Birch and Michelle Golden were among the people who visited the Broward County canal where officers found two girls dead.

Brown dropped off two balloons at the edge of the canal on Wednesday in Lauderhill. Birch and Golden, who both live nearby, were there to pray.

“The way how the little girl looked yesterday with all the scratches on her and ... her fists bawled up,” Birch said. “It just made me cry and I’m like, ‘Was she trying to grab onto something?’ or ‘Was she fighting for her life?’”

According to Lt. Michael Santiago, a spokesman for the Lauderhill Police Department, the girls were ages 10 to 13 years old.

One girl was wearing a gray shirt with a “Dream” sign in colorful letters and shorts. Her body was floating near the intersection of Northwest 21st Street and 56th Avenue.

Divers found the other girl about an hour later, floating in the same canal, about half a mile away. She was wearing a tan T-shirt and pajama bottoms with flowers.

The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine a cause of death. Lauderhill detectives have yet to release the girls’ identities. They were in the neighborhood asking neighbors for clues.