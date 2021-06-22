Person found dead in Lauderhill canal, police say

A person turned up dead in a canal on Tuesday in Lauderhill.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Detectives are investigating how a person turned up dead in a canal in Broward County.

According to Lt. Michael Santiago, a spokesman for the Lauderhill Police Department, the victim was either a young woman or a teenage girl.

Santiago said the crime scene was along Northwest 21st Street, between Northwest 56th Avenue and Northwest 59th Terrace.

