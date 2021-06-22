Partly Cloudy icon
Person found dead in Lauderhill canal, police say

Andrea Torres
, Digital Reporter/Producer

Tags: 
Broward County
,
Lauderhill
,
Crime
A person turned up dead in a canal on Tuesday in Lauderhill.
A person turned up dead in a canal on Tuesday in Lauderhill. (SKY 10)

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Detectives are investigating how a person turned up dead in a canal in Broward County.

According to Lt. Michael Santiago, a spokesman for the Lauderhill Police Department, the victim was either a young woman or a teenage girl.

Santiago said the crime scene was along Northwest 21st Street, between Northwest 56th Avenue and Northwest 59th Terrace.

LOCATION

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Reporter Liane Morejon is on her way to the crime scene.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Nina Nahmias contributed to this report.

