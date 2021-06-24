Father remains missing; wife and daughter hospitalized after Surfside building collapse

MIAMI – Hours after one person was killed and numerous others remained trapped after a condominium building in Surfside partially collapsed, family members and loved ones waited outside of the hospital for any updates.

The tragedy occurred at the Champlain Towers South building near 88th Street and Collins Avenue in Surfside, early Thursday morning.

Although officials from Jackson Memorial Hospital have declined to provide any information on the actual number of potential patients at their hospital, family members, friends, and loved ones who were waiting at the hospital spoke to Local 10 News, Thursday at around noon.

According to loved ones, they personally know people who were affected by the building collapse currently at Jackson Memorial Hospital, and they are waiting on their current conditions.

At noon, people could be seen standing in a small group outside of the Ryder Trauma Center entrance.

However, a few people in the crowd were not directly impacted by the collapse.

Nearby, a family could be seen speaking with an officer by a North Miami Police vehicle. The family is related to 45-year-old Edgar Gonzalez.

According to his family, they have not been able to contact him, and he is believed to be missing. His wife and teenage daughter are hospitalized inside of the hospital.

Their family told Local 10 News that Gonzalez, his wife, and daughter were all inside of the same condo unit during the collapse. However, it is unclear how they got separated.

Both his wife and daughter are in stable condition.