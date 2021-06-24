Surfside collapse: Loved ones name those they say are missing

SURFSIDE, Fla. – While hospital and other officials are not disclosing or confirming numbers of how many people they have admitted or the names of those who are missing from the Champlain Towers South of the 12-story building on Collins Avenue, Local 10 is gathering information as it comes in.

Local 10 News crews at the scene have heard from family members and loved ones who are reporting that they have been trying to get in contact with people they know were inside the condo when it collapsed.

Edgar Gonzalez, 45: According to family members, Gonzalez’s wife and daughter are hospitalized at Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center, but they are not able to get in touch with him. All three were in the same unit when the collapse took place. It is unclear how the family was separated.

Seven members of The Shul in Surfside: Rabbi Sholom D. Lipskar of The Shul in Surfside says several members of synagogue are missing. “There are very few words that could give anybody consolation because you are dealing with an unimaginable, horrific tragedy that struck in the middle of the night,” Lipskar said.

Deborah Berezdivin

Nancy Kress Levin

Jay Kleinman

Frankie Kleinman

Arie Leib

Yisroel Tzvi Yosef

Tzvi Doniel

Couple who adopted daughter staying in Surfside condo unaccounted for

Fabian, Andres and newly adopted daughter, Sophia, Apt. 803: An apartment owner from Argentina told Local 10′s Glenna Milberg that she had friends staying inside her unit who had just adopted a daughter. That owner has not been able to contact the family, she said.

Cassandra Stratton: A distraught woman told Local 10 News that her daughter’s friend is unaccounted for and that the missing resident’s husband is currently flying in from Colorado.

Brad Cohen, Margarita Vazquez, Ray and Mercy Urgelles, and Ricky and Maituca Rovirosa: Family members shared photos with Local 10 of people that they say remain unaccounted for.

Paraguayan nationals missing: The Foreign Ministry of Paraguay reports 6 Paraguayan nationals are missing in the Surfside building collapse, according to ABC News. They named 3 individuals: Luis Pettengill, Sophia López-Moreira, and Lady Luna Villalba and there were 3 unidentified minors.

BY THE NUMBERS:

Built in 1981

More than 130 units

55 units have been completely destroyed.

35 people were pulled out safely.

At least one person is dead.

51 people, as of 10 a.m., were allegedly not accounted for, although the number is only a general idea and it is not officially confirmed.

A family reunification hotline has been set up at 305-614-1819, and people can also open a Missing Person Report Online.

If you live at the Champlain Towers at 8777 Collins Ave., you are encouraged to complete this Wellness Check Form as part of efforts to ensure all tenants of the building are located.

A Family Assistance Center is open at the Surfside Recreational Center at 9301 Collins Ave. for people who are unable to locate relatives who live in the building.

For more information on those county resources, click here.