Family has faith recently married Surfside couple will be found

Recently married couple missing in Surfside collapse, but family keeps hope

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Martin Langesfeld clings onto hope.

“It’s now the fifth day. I have not lost any hope or faith,” the 23-year-old says. “I know she’s fighting for her life.”

He’s talking about his sister Nicole, 26, who lived in apartment 804 of the Champlain Towers South with her husband Louis Sadovnic.

They are among the missing after the Surfside condo’s collapse. Nicole, an attorney, recently married Louis and moved into the building two months ago.

Martin Langesfeld and his father Pablo visited the site of the collapse Monday afternoon.

“Keep fighting baby girl,” Martin said. “Keep fighting, we’re waiting for you.”

The Langesfelds say they believe in miracles, and that the community’s continued prayers are critical.

“I’m praying every day,” Pablo Langesfeld said. “As Martin said, we want a miracle. We want Louis back. We want Nicole back.”

Ad

The Langesfelds believe in miracles.

“Miracles do happen,” Martin said. “I know.”

Click here for a GoFundMe page that has been set up to support the families of Nicole Langesfeld and Luis Sadovnic.