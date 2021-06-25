Nearly 24 hours after building collapse Surfside community fears the worst

Nearly 24 hours after building collapse community fears the worst

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Nearly 24 hours after a partial building collapse in Miami-Dade County’s town of Surfside, the families and friends of the residents who were unaccounted for were fearing the worst.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Thursday, the northeastern section of the L-shaped Chaplain Towers South collapsed at 8777 Collins Ave. The walls crumbled and there was a pancake effect with a part of the building’s roof and the apartments’ ceilings.

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue team sprays water onto the rubble as rescue efforts continue where a wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed, late on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

It was dark, cloudy, and windy. A fog of dust rose from the concrete.

Some of the residents of the 12-story building held flashlights and screamed for help. Fire Rescue personnel had to evacuate the southern section and search for survivors in the northern area.

Fire Rescue personnel assist a Surfside resident after a partial building collapse on Thursday. (Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said there were 99 people unaccounted for and 102 survivors. There were three dead.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Ray Jadallah said search-and-rescue teams of 10 to 12 were tunneling through the debris listening for signs of life.

“All operations are occurring underneath the rubble,” Jadallah said. “They continue making cuts, britches and placing sonar devices, search cams to locate victims.”

A frontend loader shifts rubble mixed with furniture and household items, as rescue efforts continue where a wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed, late on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis said the pancake effect made the pile of rubble wider on one side, so this is where the search-and-rescue teams accessed the area.

“But when you are entering the building through that wider end, it’s also up against the building that’s standing, you have that delicate balance of trying to make a way in safely,” Patronis said.

Rescue workers remove a body from the rubble where a wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said there was ongoing roof work in the building, which was in the process of recertification. A concrete restoration project was also in the works.

