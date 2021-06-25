Surfside collapse: Family reunification center moving from community space to hotel

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Almost immediately after the collapse of the Champlain Tower South, the town of Surfside turned its multi-purpose oceanfront Community Center into a family reunification center, where those seeking loved ones and information would have a central place to gather.

On Friday, officials announced the reunification meeting place is moving to the Grand Beach Hotel Surfside at 9449 Collins Ave., which, at 95th and Collins Avenue, is a few blocks away from the community center.

As more time passes since the collapse, officials said more space is needed to accommodate families, and also residents of the condominium building that have been displaced by the collapse. Media has converged, too, from all corners of the world.

At the reunification center, family members are being asked to donate DNA samples so that they may be able to match people with their families, along with any kinds of descriptions of individuals that may help to identify individuals that are missing, such as tattoos or any other distinguishing characteristics.

Those searching for their loved ones or to report that they have been located are asked to call (305) 614-1819. An emergency information hotline has also been created. Call (305) 993-1071.