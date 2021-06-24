Officials fear there will be many casualties after Surfside building ‘pancaked’ during collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Officials say they fear there will be many casualties after a portion of the Champlain Towers South building “pancaked” when it collapsed early Thursday morning.

A Miami-Dade firefighter told Local 10 News reporter Liane Morejon that a part of the building collapsed in a similar way to a bridge collapse, where it’s flat.

He said there are therefore no pockets that crews have been able to find for people to possibly be trapped in.

He said search and rescue dogs have yet to alert crews to any bodies, but as the day goes by and deceased body chemistry changes, he believes the dogs will start to alert to people.

Surfside Mayor Charles W. Burkett said the other two-thirds of the building could collapse, as well, so there is a continuing danger for crews at the scene near 88th Street and Collins Avenue.

Ad

A hotel next door, the Bluegreen Vacations Solara Surfside resort, was also evacuated because it’s too close to the condominium building.

Although Burkett confirmed that roof work was being done at the condo building, he said there was no reason for the building to go down like that unless there was a sinkhole or someone pulled the supports out of the building.

According to the mayor, firefighters treated 10 people at the scene. He said two people were taken to hospitals, one of whom died while being transported, and 15 families walked out of the building on their own.

A side-by-side before and after photo of the building shows that it was shaped like an L before the collapse.

A look at the Champlain Towers South building in Surfside before and after the collapse. (WPLG)

All units that did not fall in the collapse have been cleared by crews.

The American Red Cross is assisting survivors, who will be placed in hotels for the time being.

A family reunification center has been set up for anyone looking for unaccounted or missing relatives at a community center at 9301 Collins Ave.

Ad

Those searching for their loved ones or to report that they have been located are asked to call 305-614-1819. An emergency information hotline has also been created -- 305-993-1071.