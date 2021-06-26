Miami-Dade Mayor: ‘I’m hopeful this will be the day we have a breakthrough’

SURFSIDE, Fla. – As dawn broke Saturday morning, workers continued searching for survivors as day three of rescue efforts continue in Surfside following the deadly collapse of part of the Champlain Towers South.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava spoke with Local 10 News’ Liane Morejon to provide an update on how those efforts are going.

“All night long, they’re working,” the mayor said early Saturday morning. “They’re combing through the rubble, they’re tunneling, they’re breaking through walls and rebar, they’re removing pieces from the top and wherever they can to get better access.”

Overnight, the numbers did not change. There are still 159 people that are considered unaccounted for, and four confirmed deaths.

Levine Cava expressed optimism, though, as with a new day comes new hope.

“The dawn has come bright, the rain has stopped and I’m hopeful this will be the day we have a breakthrough,” she said.

The mayor also conveyed extreme gratitude and appreciation for the hard work being done around the clock by workers who are digging and tunneling, trying to find survivors beneath the rubble.

“It really an amazing operation,” Levine Cava said. “My heart is with these people. They care so much. They’ve dedicated their lives, they’re totally passionate about finding people.”