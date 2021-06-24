Surfside building collapse | PHOTOS

SURFSIDE, Fla. – The images in the gallery above show the catastrophic damage at the Champlain Towers South building, which partially collapsed Thursday morning.
Rescue efforts continue at the condominium building near 88th Street and Collins Avenue in Surfside.
The 12-story building was built in 1981 and had more than 130 units.
CLICK HERE for the latest updates and information.
ALSO SEE
Officials fear there will be many casualties after Surfside building ‘pancaked’ during collapse
Surfside building collapse: Hotline set up, wellness form for info
After Surfside collapse do you need to worry about your building?