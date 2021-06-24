Surfside building collapse | PHOTOS

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA - JUNE 24: Search and rescue personnel work in the rubble of the 12-story condo tower that crumbled to the ground during a partially collapse of the building on June 24, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. It is unknown at this time how many people were injured as search-and-rescue effort continues with rescue crews from across Miami-Dade and Broward counties. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SURFSIDE, Fla. – The images in the gallery above show the catastrophic damage at the Champlain Towers South building, which partially collapsed Thursday morning.

Rescue efforts continue at the condominium building near 88th Street and Collins Avenue in Surfside.

The 12-story building was built in 1981 and had more than 130 units.

CLICK HERE for the latest updates and information.

ALSO SEE

Officials fear there will be many casualties after Surfside building ‘pancaked’ during collapse

Surfside building collapse: Hotline set up, wellness form for info

Ad

After Surfside collapse do you need to worry about your building?