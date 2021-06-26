Amid anguish after building collapse, memorial, prayer circle help some cope with Surfside tragedy

SURFSIDE, Fla. – There were fresh flowers and candles in front of a fence decorated with the pictures of some of the people who relatives said were unaccounted for on Saturday in Miami-Dade County’s town of Surfside.

The makeshift memorial was near to what was left of the 12-story Champlain Towers South where search-and-rescue teams were at work. They faced the rubble with hope even amid a tedious effort complicated by rain, an unstable structure, spontaneous fires, and gusty winds.

Group meets for prayer circle near building collapse site in Surfside

North of Champlain Towers South, a group from Ruth K. Broad Bay Harbor K-8 Center in Bay Harbor Islands participated in a prayer circle on the beach. Dislamy Pelayo was among the organizers of the Friday afternoon event.

“We are all hurting and a single prayer is very powerful; praying in unity is more powerful,” Pelayo, 38, said through tears.

Officials said that as of early Saturday morning, there were 159 people unaccounted for and four dead.

Family reunification center

The town was hosting those who are waiting for information about unaccounted relatives after the partial collapse at Champlain Towers South at the community center at 9301 Collins Ave. On Friday, they moved the relatives to the Grand Beach Hotel Surfside at 9449 Collins Ave. Levine Cava said relatives had two daily briefings.

For information or to report the status of a loved one who is unaccounted for, call 305-614-1819 or 305-993-1071.

