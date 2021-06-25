First lawsuit filed following partial building collapse in Surfside

A view of a building is shown after a partial collapse, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. A wing of a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed with a roar in a town outside Miami early Thursday, trapping residents in rubble and twisted metal. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

SURFSIDE, Fla. – What is believed to be the first lawsuit brought against the Champlain Towers South Condominium Association following the partial building collapse was filed late Thursday night.

The class action lawsuit was filed electronically at 11:29 p.m. on behalf of Manuel Drezner and “on behalf of all others similarly situated.”

The lawsuit, filed by the Brad Shohn Law Firm, seeks to compensate the victims of the horrific collapse that has killed at least three people.

The complaint alleges that the condominium association failed to “secure and safeguard the lives and property” of those who live at the building.

“According to public statements made by Defendant’s attorney Ken Direktor, ‘repair needs had been identified’ with regard to certain structural issues but had not been implemented; one of the most breathtakingly frightening tragedies in the history of South Florida followed,” the lawsuit stated.

The complaint alleges that the collapse could have been prevented “through the exercise of ordinary care, safety measures and oversight.”

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett confirmed Thursday that roof work was being done at the building, which was in the process of recertification. A concrete restoration project was also in the works.

A new high-rise building was also being constructed next door that some believe may have compromised the integrity of the building, however the cause of the collapse remains under investigation and officials say it will likely take months before we know the actual cause.

A total of 99 people remain unaccounted for Friday following the tragedy.

The lawsuit is seeking more than $5 million in damages.

