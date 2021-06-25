Relatives of Chaplain Towers South residents continue to arrive to Surfside

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Relatives of Chaplain Towers South residents continued to arrive early Friday morning to Miami-Dade County’s town of Surfside. Some of them opted to go to hotels to get some rest. Others remained at the community center to wait for updates.

Soriya Cohen couldn’t get much sleep on Friday night. Her husband, Dr. Brad Cohen, and her brother-in-law Dr. Gary Cohen haven’t answered their phones since the northeastern corner of the L-shaped building collapsed shortly before 2 a.m. on Thursday. They were in an 11th-floor apartment.

A family member showed a cell phone photo of Brad Cohen who is unaccounted for in the Surfside collapse. (WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

“Last I heard, there were 99 people missing. Why is nobody doing anything? It’s nice to have cake and cookies, but like my husband could be dying in there,” Cohen said outside of the town’s community center.

Relatives of Surfside residents whose building collapsed demand updates

Search-and-rescue teams were hard at work. Groups of 10 to 12 entered the pancaked concrete through the parking lot. Structural engineers checked on the stability of what was left of the building. The crews tunneled through the rubble. They used cameras and sonar equipment to search for survivors. The heavy equipment arrived late Thursday night.

Ad

Magally Delgado, a resident of the Champlain Towers, is reportedly missing after the Surfside collapse. (WPLG)

Magally Ramsey said she hasn’t been able to reach her mother, Magally Delgado, a Chaplain Towers South resident. She said she is hoping for a miracle, but if she learns her mother is dead, she will hope that she didn’t feel any pain.

“I believe in my mom’s grit, and force, and strength and resilience,” Ramsey said.

Rachael Spiegel said her parents are Chaplain Towers South residents. Her 65-year-old mother, Judy Spiegel, was likely sleeping in apartment 603. She said she had last talked to her about 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Her father was on a business trip.

“My mom is just the best person in the world,” Rachel Spiegel said, adding, “I know the teams here are doing everything in their power. We are just praying that they find her.”

Judy Spiegel and her daughter, Rachael.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an emergency order to allow President Joe Biden’s administration to help. Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz also visited the site.

Ad

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said there were 102 survivors. Surfside Mayor Charles W. Burkett said the building was under scrutiny to comply with a safety review that the town requires every four decades. Chaplain Towers South was built in 1981.

Video shows technical rescue team in action in Surfside

Complete coverage