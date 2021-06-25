Teen pulled from rubble after Surfside building collapse identified as Jonah Handler

SURFSIDE, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy who was pulled from the rubble following Thursday morning’s partial building collapse in Surfside has been identified as Jonah Handler.

Handler is a junior varsity baseball player at Monsignor Edward Pace High School in Miami Gardens.

He was pulled from the rubble by first responders with help from a good Samaritan, Nicholas Balboa.

Video taken from the scene shows first responders lifting Handler up and placing him on a stretcher.

He was then taken to a hospital, possibly with broken bones.

Local 10 News has been told that Handler’s mother was also pulled from the building, but her condition is not known.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed Friday that four people have been confirmed dead and 159 are unaccounted for following the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South building.

She said 120 people are accounted for.

