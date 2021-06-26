Chef José Andrés helps to feed search-and-rescue teams in Surfside

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Chef José Andrés’ nonprofit World Central Kitchen is supporting first responders at the Champlain Towers South in Miami-Dade County’s town of Surfside.

The World Central Kitchen started to serve fresh meals to first responders just hours after the partial building collapsed on Thursday morning.

Officials reported that as of Friday evening there were four people dead and 159 unaccounted for. Search-and-rescue teams had not lost hope of finding survivors.

For more information about how to contribute to the WCK effort, visit their page.

In Surfside, FL, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is still in the search & rescue phase following the building collapse. The work is very challenging, so teams are constantly rotating throughout the day. The WCK team is onsite with fresh food for crews & the community. #ChefsForFlorida pic.twitter.com/qjZyDoeMHU — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) June 25, 2021

UPDATE from Surfside, Florida today shared by Laurita from @WCKitchen team on the ground at the building collapse…We will be here every day & night to support the search&rescue and recovery efforts…Praying for all. #ChefsForFlorida pic.twitter.com/N9sgo2cwV5 — Please get vaccinated! Do it for the World please. (@chefjoseandres) June 26, 2021

Following the partial building collapse near Miami Beach, FL, the WCK team is still serving nourishing meals to the community. Our partner Soul Town BBQ is onsite with fresh plates for crews working hard and residents & tourists who have been displaced—and we’ll be back tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/nU8u0oj2sQ — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) June 25, 2021

Family reunification center

The town was hosting those who are waiting for information about unaccounted relatives after the partial collapse at Champlain Towers South at the community center at 9301 Collins Ave. On Friday, they moved the relatives to the Grand Beach Hotel Surfside at 9449 Collins Ave. Levine Cava said relatives had two daily briefings.

For information or to report the status of a loved one who is unaccounted for, call 305-614-1819 or 305-993-1071.

