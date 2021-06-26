Chef José Andrés helps to feed search-and-rescue teams in Surfside

Partly Cloudy icon
Andrea Torres
, Digital Reporter/Producer

Miami-Dade County
Surfside
Surfside Building Collapse
SURFSIDE, Fla. – Chef José Andrés’ nonprofit World Central Kitchen is supporting first responders at the Champlain Towers South in Miami-Dade County’s town of Surfside.

The World Central Kitchen started to serve fresh meals to first responders just hours after the partial building collapsed on Thursday morning.

Officials reported that as of Friday evening there were four people dead and 159 unaccounted for. Search-and-rescue teams had not lost hope of finding survivors.

For more information about how to contribute to the WCK effort, visit their page.

Family reunification center

The town was hosting those who are waiting for information about unaccounted relatives after the partial collapse at Champlain Towers South at the community center at 9301 Collins Ave. On Friday, they moved the relatives to the Grand Beach Hotel Surfside at 9449 Collins Ave. Levine Cava said relatives had two daily briefings.

For information or to report the status of a loved one who is unaccounted for, call 305-614-1819 or 305-993-1071.

