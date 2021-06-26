Traffic changes in Surfside area as rescue efforts continue following deadly building collapse

Traffic changes in Surfside as crews continue rescue efforts at site of deadly building collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. – As crews continue working to find survivors of the deadly condo collapse in Surfside, there have been some road closures that officials are asking the public to be aware of.

Collins Avenue has been closed in both directions, from 85th Street to 90th Street.

The northbound lanes from 90th Street to 96th Street are open.

The area of A1A from 96th Street south to 91st Street is open only to residents, as is Byron Avenue from 90th Street south to 85th Street.

Byron Avenue is open from 90th Street to the north for all traffic.