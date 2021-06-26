North Bay Village police chief’s mother has been unaccounted for since Surfside building collapse

North Bay Village announced Police Chief Carlos Noriega’s mother, Hilda Noriega, is among the 159 people who are unaccounted for since the Champlain Towers South collapse on Thursday morning.

SURFSIDE, Fla. –

Hilda Noriega is among the 159 people who Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said have been unaccounted for since a section of the Champlain Towers South crumbled.

“We ask that our community join us in prayer and in respecting Chief Noriega and his family’s privacy at this moment,” village officials said in a statement.

Chief Noriega visited the search-and-rescue site and saw an envelope under his shoe. It was a card that had belonged to his Cuban mother.

“On the outside, it was addressed to Hilda and the card had butterflies on it and it was a birthday card signed by her prayer group,” said Sally Noriega, her daughter-in-law.

She added the family was getting ready to move Noriega, 92, out of Champlain Towers South where she had lived for about two decades.

She and her husband Joseph Noriega purchased Unit 602, a two-bedroom apartment in June 2000. He died in 2016. The unit was up for sale.

“Our hearts go out to all victims and their families,” the village statement said. “We are thankful for the first responders who are working around the clock in rescue efforts.”

Search-and-rescue efforts have been ongoing since Thursday at 8777 Collins Ave. For more information about the list of people who remain unaccounted for, visit this page.

Family reunification center

The town was hosting those who are waiting for information about unaccounted relatives after the partial collapse at Champlain Towers South at the community center at 9301 Collins Ave. On Friday, they moved the relatives to the Grand Beach Hotel Surfside at 9449 Collins Ave. Levine Cava said relatives had two daily briefings.

For information or to report the status of a loved one who is unaccounted for, call 305-614-1819 or 305-993-1071.

