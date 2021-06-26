Fire burning beneath rubble of collapsed Surfside condo hindering rescue efforts

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Officials provided an update on the ongoing rescue and recovery efforts in Surfside following Thursday morning’s deadly building collapse.

Fire burning beneath the crumbled remains of the destroyed section of Champlain Towers South is impeding rescue efforts, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a media briefing just after 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also spoke at the press conference, and she explained the situation in further detail.

“We’re facing incredible difficulties with this fire,” she said. “It’s a very deep fire.”

Crews are working to discover the exact location of the fire, but thick smoke beneath the rubble is making it very difficult.

“The smoke has spread laterally throughout the pile,” Levine Cava said. “We’re using everything possible to address this fire. We’re using infrared technology, we’re using foam, we’re using water and all the tactics we can to contain the fire.”

Smoke could be seen seeping through the rubble Saturday morning as crews continued hitting areas of the crumbled remains with water hoses.

“If you were there the morning after, you didn’t see it smoldering like it is now,” said DeSantis. “The stench is very thick, and it obviously has created quite an obstacle.”

The mayor also said that the numbers had not changed since her last update. There remain four confirmed deaths and 159 people unaccounted for.

“Our top priority now continues to be search and rescue,” she said. “We continue to have hope. We’re continuing to search. We’re looking for people alive in the rubble. That is our priority and our teams have not stopped.”