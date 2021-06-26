Surfside mayor expresses concern over Champlain South’s identical sister building

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Champlain Towers North, an identical condo to the Champlain Towers South building that came down early Thursday morning, is being watched closely by Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett.

He expressed concern Saturday morning over the second condo, built at the same time in 1981 as the now-collapsed building, as residents of the Champlain Towers North are asking if it is safe for them to be in their homes.

“My concern stems from people asking me, ‘Is my building safe?’” Burkett said. “Generally, I would say of course your building is safe. We all assume buildings are safe. Buildings in America don’t fall down, that’s a third world phenomenon, not a first world phenomenon.”

The mayor said he has been in touch with elected officials regarding Champlain North.

“Given that the sister building is called Champlain Towers, given that the building was apparently built by the same developer, given that the building was probably build with the same plans and the same materials, I can’t tell people that it’s a safe building given what we’ve seen happen here (at Champlain Towers South),” he said.

Burkett has asked his building officials to review the information from the Champlain North and consider relocating those living inside “in an abundance of caution so we can get into that building and certify that there is not a problem,” he said.

Meanwhile, efforts remain ongoing at the collapsed building site.

Poor weather and fires inside the rubble have been the main obstacles as workers continue trying to find survivors beneath the crumbled building.

“We’re moving forward,” Burkett said. “We’re fighting a fire, it apparently is deep down in the pile of rubble, probably in the subterranean parking lot where cars were crushed and potentially fuel leaked out. That’s complicating the issue.”

The mayor said there are firefighters battling the blaze while rescue workers are simultaneously trying to get through the rubble.

“We do not have a resource problem; we have a luck problem,” he said. “We need a little more luck with this fire, we need a little more luck with the weather and we need to continue to get people out of there.

“We have the White House supporting us, we have Governor DeSantis supporting us, our United States senators have been here on site. Our excellent county Mayor (Daniella Levine) Cava has flooded us with resources.”