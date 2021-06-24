Miami police locate missing elderly man with dementia

Police in Miami are searching for 77-year-old Rafael Leonardo Diaz.

MIAMI – Police in Miami have located a missing elderly man after seeking the public’s help in finding him.

According to police, 77-year-old Rafael Leonardo Diaz had last been seen early Wednesday evening in the area of 1170 Northwest 26th Street.

Authorities said he was recovered in good condition late Wednesday night.

Diaz suffers from dementia, and was last seen wearing a black shirt, grey pants, brown boots and a black hat with a white logo, police said.

He is around 5-foot-6 and 170 lbs. with brown eyes and grey hair, though he is balding, according to a missing person flyer released by police.

Anyone with information or who thinks they might have seen Diaz is urged to call Miami PD at 305-603-6300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.