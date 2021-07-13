2nd Miami Beach apartment complex set to be evacuated due to safety issues

Residents of the 2-story Devon Apartments at 6881 Indian Creek Drive in Miami Beach will have to evacuate.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Residents of a more than 80-year-old building have been notified by the city of Miami Beach that they have until Monday to vacate their apartments.

The notice of violation, opened on July 6, 2021, for Devon Apartments at 6881 Indian Creek Drive, stated it was issued due to evidence of structure deterioration.

“Although the structural components of this two-story, 30-unit building shows signs of deficiencies, our building official has determined that this building is not in danger of imminent collapse,” according to a statement from the city.

According to a property search, the structure was built in 1939.

In response to what it is calling “proactive site visits” after the collapse at Surfside on June 24, the building department state in a memo that it has visited 507 structures that are within the 40-year-certification process.

Ad

The memo from City Manager Alina T. Hudak dated July 9, 2021, said that the purpose was to identify any “obvious signs of structural concerns.”

The Indian Creek Drive building is the second in Miami Beach since the collapse that is having residents evacuate. A three-story apartment complex at 1619 Lenox Ave. with 24 units in Miami Beach was deemed unsafe on July 3 after structural issues were found, a spokeswoman for the city confirmed to Local 10 News.