Apartment building in Miami Beach evacuated after structural issues discovered

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A three-story apartment building with 24 units in Miami Beach was evacuated Saturday night after structural issues were found, a spokeswoman for the city confirmed to Local 10 News.

The building is located at 1619 Lenox Avenue.

According to Miami Beach spokeswoman Melissa Berthier, Miami Beach Fire Rescue responded to a public service call just after 7:30 p.m. regarding a vacant unit inside the building.

She said a building inspector was called to the scene and discovered a flooring system failure in that unit, as well as “excessive deflection on an exterior wall.”

“In an abundance of caution, the Building Official has required the vacating of this building until further information can be obtained,” Berthier said in an email to Local 10.

According to Berthier, only one resident required assistance with relocation. The American Red Cross will assist with that.

The evacuation comes a day after 300 residents were evacuated from a condominium building in North Miami Beach that was deemed to be unsafe.