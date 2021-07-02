North Miami Beach condo ordered shut, 300 residents need to leave immediately, city says

Building in North Miami Beach has been deemed unsafe and residents told to evacuate

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A North Miami Beach condominium building has been ordered immediately closed by the city’s building and zoning department.

Now, about 300 residents in the Crestview Towers Condominium have to find somewhere to go. They have been told that they need to evacuate the building by Friday night.

According to a press release from the city, the condo at 2025 N.W. 164th St. is structurally and electrically unsafe.

The release stated: “Following the tragic collapse of Champlain Towers South on June 24, North Miami Beach immediately launched a thorough review of all condo high-rise buildings to determine if they are in compliance with county and city 40-year recertification process and certified as safe for occupancy. Today, Crestview Towers submitted a recertification report dated Jan. 11, 2021, in which an engineer retained by the association board concluded that the 156-unit building was structurally and electrically unsafe.”

The condo was built in 1972.

One resident we spoke to said that the building has had “issues,” but declined to specify. She said she had pets and would have a difficult time finding somewhere to go.

Crestview Towers resident said she and her dogs have to find a place to stay. She says the building has had ‘issues’ but declined to specify pic.twitter.com/T37QKnk5og — Janine Stanwood (@JanineStanwood) July 2, 2021

The City of North Miami Beach stated it is working with the American Red Cross to find temporary shelter for residents who have nowhere to stay and the North Miami Beach Police Department is assisting the condo association with evacuation of residents.

Local 10 News at the scene saw families carrying belongings out in garbage bags and with a potential storm on its way, the timing here could not be worse.