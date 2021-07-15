Four more Surfside condo victims identified, including teen

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Miami-Dade County police on Thursday released the names of four more people who were killed in the Champlain Towers South condo collapse, including one teenager.

The body of Valeria Barth, 14, was recovered Sunday, police say.

Michelle Anna Pazos, 23, Myriam Notkin, 81, and Mihai Radulescu, 82, were recovered Friday.

Through Wednesday, 97 people were confirmed dead from the June 24 tragedy in Surfside. Of those 97 victims, 90 had been identified and next of kin have been notified for 88, county officials said.

Eight remain potentially unaccounted for.

On Wednesday, police also released some 911 call recordings from the morning of the condo collapse.

