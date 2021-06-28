Stories of Surfside condo victims: ‘Life of the party’

(See the above gallery for those victims who have been identified and have been recovered from the Surfside collapse. This will continually be updated as more are recovered.)

On Thursday, June 24, about 55 of the 135 units at Champlain Towers South collapsed around 1:30 a.m. Here are stories of the victims who have currently been identified.

Stacie Dawn Fang, 54, Apt. 1002: The New Jersey native was the first victim to be identified. She was rescued and taken to a hospital after the collapse, but passed away there. Her son, 15-year-old Jonah Handler was pulled from the rubble and survived. The Fang and Handler family released a statement that said: “There are no words to describe the tragic loss of our beloved Stacie. The members of the Fang and Handler family would like to express our deepest appreciation for the outpouring of sympathy, compassion and support we have received. The many heartfelt words of encouragement and love have served as a much-needed source of strength during this devastating time.”

Manuel “Manny” LaFont, 54, Apt. 801: Manny Lafont was born and raised in Houston. Lafont’s former wife, Adriana Lafont, told Houston’s ABC13 that Lafont was a doting father to their two children, Mia, 13, and Santi, 10. They had just spent Father’s Day together only days before the collapse. A friend posted a video of LaFont dancing on Facebook and saying he was the “life of the party.” LaFont coached his son’s baseball team, the Astros, at North Shore Park, just a mile away from the Surfside condo. A friend is petitioning the city of Miami Beach to rename North Shore Park after LaFont.

Luis Andres Bermudez, 26, and Anna Ortiz, 46, Apt 702: Bermudez’s cousin contacted Local 10 the day of the collapse to say Bermudez had muscular dystrophy and can’t walk. His mother, Anna, was identified along with her son on Sunday night. “My Luiyo. You gave me everything,” Luis’ father wrote to his son on Facebook.

Leon Oliwkowicz, 80 and Christina Beatriz Elvira (Oliwkowicz), 74, Apt. 704: The daughter of the Oliwkowicz couple contacted Local10.com the day of the collapse to say that she had not heard from her 80-year-old father and 74-year-old mother who lived in the Champlain Towers. Their bodies were recovered on Sunday. They were among six Venezuelan natives missing in the building’s collapse. A story in an Orthodox Jewish news website featured a story about the couple in which Mr. Oliwkowicz commissioned a Torah scroll in memory of his parents and, speaking in Yiddish, blessed those in attendance in Chicago at the dedication with “health and long life.”

Antonio Lozano, 83, and Gladys Lozano, 79, Apt. 903: Sergio Lozano said he had dinner with his parents, Gladys and Antonio Lozano, only hours before the collapse of the Champlain Towers South in the early morning of Thursday. Sergio said his parents would have celebrated their 59th anniversary on July 21 and had known each other for more than 60 years. The son said that his parents had joked that neither wanted the other one to pass away first because they didn’t want to be without each other. Sergio said if he was to find solace, it is that if they did not survive the collapse, that they “went together and went quickly.”