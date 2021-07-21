Surfside condo collapse: Montreal woman who came for vacation with friend latest to be identified

Anastasia Gromova, 24, came to Surfside from Canada with her friend, Michelle Pazos, to visit Michelle's father in Apartment 412.

SURFSIDE,Fla. – Anastasia Gromova met her friend Michelle Anna Pazos when they were juniors at McGill University in Montreal, Canada.

The 24-year-old had just been accepted to a program teaching English to students in Japan. She was a writer and was employed as a copywriter for Montreal marketing and advertising agency, Cossette, where she had worked for three years.

Gromova was identified as recovered from Champlain Towers South on Wednesday. Miami Dade Police said she was recovered on Sunday, July 18.

Her friend, Michelle, invited her to Surfside for a vacation where they could stay with Michelle’s father, Miguel Ángel Pazos, in Apartment 412 in his condo on the beach.

The trip to Florida was supposed to be a last vacation together for the best friends before Gromova left for Japan, according to the CBC.

Gromova’s father, Sergiy Gromov, who flew to Florida from Toronto on June 27 when he learned of the collapse, told the Associated Press: “She always wanted to do as much as possible with her life. It seems like she knew that it was not going to last long.”

At McGill, she received a bachelor’s of commerce degree in marketing and spent a semester abroad in Australia at the University of Queensland, which she wrote about in a story “What I Learned from Living Like an Aussie for 6 Months.”

The last time Larysa Gromova heard from her daughter was through a message on WhatsApp.

“ . . . The last thing (she sent) was ‘I love you,’ ” her mother told the CBC.

Michelle was recovered on Friday, July 9. Her father, Miguel, the day before.

According to the latest update from the Miami Dade Police., 96 victims have been identified, including 95 victims recovered from the collapse and one victim who passed away in the hospital, and 96 families have been notified. 242 people are accounted for, and 97 missing persons reports were opened with the Miami-Dade Police Department. Investigators said they believe there are two victims not yet identified.

Still missing are Linda March, who was renting on the 12th floor PH 4 and Estelle Hedaya, who lived on the sixth floor.

March, 58, an attorney from New York moved to Surfside after a tough battle COVID-19, friend said. She had lived in Miami before and thought the nice weather would be good for her health. Hedaya, was director of operations at Continental Buying Group (CBG) and Preferred Jewelers International. She was 54. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Hedaya had been involved in the jewelry industry since high school, her employer said.