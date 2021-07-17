Los Angeles music exec had arrived night before Surfside building collapse to visit parents

Theresa Velasquez, 36, was an executive with Live Nation Entertainment in Los Angeles who had arrived to visit her parents, Angela Maria and Julio Cesar Velasquez, the night before the collapse at Surfside. Her parents lived in Apt. 304. All three perished in the collapse.

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Miami-Dade County police on Saturday identified 36-year-old Theresa Velasquez as the latest victim of the Surfside collapse.

Theresa, an executive with the entertainment company Live Nation, arrived from Los Angeles on Wednesday night, June 23, to visit her parents. It was the night before the collapse of the Champlain Towers South.

Angela Maria, 60, and Julio Cesar Velasquez, 67, lived in Apartment 304 for nearly a decade. Angela, born in Colombia, was well known in the community as the owner of Fiorelli, a men’s clothing and furnishings retailer inside the Weston Town Center.

The couple’s daughter, Theresa — a.k.a. DJ Theresa — got her start in the music industry in Miami Beach as a nightclub deejay. She eventually began touring internationally as a deejay and producer where she would be featured at large events, including Super Martxe in Madrid and Circuit Festival in Barcelona, Miami Beach’s White Party and Aqua Girl Miami, New York’s Electric Zoo and Mysteryland USA on the former site of Woodstock in Bethel, N.Y.

Teaming up with Grammy-nominated deejay, Hector Fonseca, she started her own music label, Audio4Play in 2011. According to her Linked In page, Audio4Play leads the LGBT nightlife scene showcasing today’s hottest up and coming talent in nightlife.

Performing music and touring as a deejay inspired Theresa to learn about the business side of the industry. She graduated from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., then got a master's degree in music business from New York University. She went on to work for Sony Music, SFX Entertainment, and had been an executive with Live Nation Entertainment for the past six years.

Live Nation CEO and president Michael Rapino described Theresa as “a beloved friend, daughter, sister, and co-worker” in a Twitter post soon after the collapse.

On Thursday, July 1, before any of the three were recovered, the couple’s son and Theresa’s brother, David, who lives in New York, spoke at a vigil for his family, which was organized by the Weston Town Center. Angela was known by many, having been one of the first tenants of the center as a shop owner for nearly two decades.

Theresa and Angela were recovered on Thursday, July 8, while Julio was recovered the next day, according to Miami-Dade Police.

The Recovery

The last overall update on the response and recovery effort came on Friday from Miami-Dade County, which read:

“As of Friday, July 16, 94 victims have been identified and 94 families have been notified. 241 people are accounted for; 97 missing persons reports were opened with the Miami-Dade Police Department. At this step in the recovery process it has become increasingly difficult to identify victims, and we are relying heavily on the work of the medical examiner’s office and the scientific, technical process of identifying human remains. This work becomes more difficult with the passage of time although our teams are working as hard and as fast as they can.”

Officials have said that efforts to recover remains from the debris are nearing an end.

Recovered as of 7/17/21:

· Valeria Barth, 14 years old, recovered 07/11/2021

· Raymond Urgelles, 61 years old, recovered 07/11/2021

· Mercedes Fuentes Urgelles, 61 years old, recovered 07/11/2021

· Moises Rodan, 28 years old, recovered 07/11/2021

· Andres Levine, 26 years old, recovered 07/11/2021

· Luis F. Barth Tobar, 51 years old, recovered 07/10/2021

· Margarita Vasquez Bello, 68 years old, recovered 07/10/2021

· Cassondra “Cassie” Billedeau-Stratton, 40 years old, recovered 07/10/2021

· Catalina Gomez Ramirez, 45 years old, recovered 07/10/2021

· Rosa Saez, 70 years old, recovered 7/10/2021

· Miguel Leonardo Kaufman, 65 years old, recovered 07/09/2021

· Myriam Notkin, 81 years old, recovered 07/09/2021

· Michelle Anna Pazos, 23 years old, recovered 07/09/2021

· Maria Popa Radulescu, 79 years old, recovered 07/9/2021

· Mihai Radulescu, 82 years old, recovered 07/09/2021

· Julio Cesar Velasquez, 66, recovered 07/09/2021

· Nicole Dawn Doran-Manashirov, 43 years old, recovered 07/09/2021

· Lisa “Malky” Rosenberg Weisz, 27 years old, recovered 07/09/2021

· Arnold Notkin, 87 years old, recovered, 07/09/2021

· Judith Spiegel, 65 years old, recovered 07/09/2021

· Fabian Nunez, 57 years old, recovered 07/08/2021

· Beatriz “Betty” Rodriguez Guerra, 52 years old, recovered 07/08/2021

· Oresme Gil Guerra, 60 years old, recovered 07/08/2021

· Theresa Velasquez, 36 years old, recovered 07/08/2021

· Angela Velasquez, 60 years old, recovered 07/08/2021

· Benny Weisz, 31 years old, recovered 07/08/2021

· Luis Sandovic, 28 years old, recovered 07/08/2021

· Edgar Gonzalez, 42 years old, recovered 07/08/2021

· Maria Torre, 76 years old, recovered 07/08/2021

· Alfredo Leone, 48 years old, recovered 07/08/2021

· Lorenzo De Oliveira Leone, 5 years old, recovered 07/08/2021

· Sophia Lopez Moreira, 36 years old, recovered 07/08/2021

· Maria Gabriela Camou Font, 64 years old, recovered 07/08/2021

· Miguel Pazos, 55 years old, recovered 07/08/2021

· Richard Rovirosa, 60 years old, recovered 07/08/2021

· Name not released at family’s request, 5 years old, recovered 07/08/2021

· Name not released at family’s request, 44 years old, recovered 07/08/2021

· Anna Sophia Pettengill Lopez Moreira, 6 years old, recovered 07/07/2021

· Alexia Maria Pettengill Lopez Moreira, 9 years old, recovered 07/07/2021

· Ruslan Manashirov, 36 years old, recovered 07/07/2021

· Harold Rosenberg, 52 years old, recovered 07/07/2021

· Gloria Machado, 71 years old, recovered 07/07/2021

· Maria Teresa Rovirosa, 58 years old, recovered 07/07/2021

· Luis Lopez Moreira III, 3 years old, recovered 07/07/2021

· Luis Pettengill, 36 years old, recovered 07/07/2021

· Deborah Berezdivin, 21 years old, recovered 07/07/2021

· Juan Alberto Mora, 80 years old, recovered 07/07/2021

· Ilan Naibryf, 21 years old, recovered, 7/07/2021

· Leidy Vanessa Luna Villalba, 23 years old, recovered 07/07/2021

· Nicole Langesfeld, 26 years old, recovered 07/07/2021

· Ana Mora, 58 years old, recovered 07/07/2021

· Marina Restrepo Azen, 76 years old, recovered 07/07/2021

· Brad Cohen, 51 years old, recovered 07/07/2021

· Gary Cohen, 58 years old, recovered 07/07/2021

· Elaine Lia Sabino, 71 years old, recovered 07/07/2021

· Richard Augustine, 77 years old, recovered 07/06/2021

· Vishai Patel, 42 years old, recovered 07/06/2021

· Bhavna Patel, 36 years old, recovered 07/06/2021

· Aishani Gia Patel, 1 year old, recovered 07/06/2021

· Simon Segal, 80 years old, recovered 07/06/2021

· Graciela Cattarossi, 86 years old, recovered 07/06/2021

· Gino Cattarossi, 89 years old, recovered 07/06/2021

· Elena Chavez, 87 years old, recovered 07/06/2021

· Jay Kleiman, 52 years old, recovered 07/05/2021

· Francis Fernandez, 67 years old, recovered 07/05/2021

· Elena Blasser, 64 years old, recovered 07/05/2021

· Tzvi Ainsworth, 68 years old, recovered 07/05/2021

· Ingrid “Itty” Ainsworth, 66 years old, recovered 07/05/2021

· David Epstein, 58 years old, recovered 07/02/2021

· Gonzalo Torres, 81 years old, recovered 07/02/2021

· Claudio Bonnefoy, 85 years old, recovered 07/02/2021

· Maria Obias-Bonnefoy, 69 years old, recovered 07/02/2021

· Graciela Cattarossi, 48 years old, recovered 07/02/2021

· Estella Cattarossi, 7 years old, recovered 07/02/2021

· Magaly Elena Delgado, 80 years old, recovered 06/30/2021

· Bonnie Epstein, 56 years old, recovered 06/30/2021

· Lucia Guara, 10 years old, recovered 06/30/2021

· Emma Guara, 4 years-old, recovered 06/30/2021

· Anaely Rodriguez (Guara), 42 years old, recovered 6/30/2021

· Andreas Giannitsopoulos, 21 years old, recovered 6/30/2021

· Hilda Noriega, 92 years old, recovered 6/29/2021

· Michael David Altman, 50 years old, recovered 6/28/2021

· Frank Kleiman, 55 years old, recovered 6/28/2021

· Marcus Joseph Guara, 52 years old, recovered 6/26/2021

· Leon Oliwkowicz, 80 years old, recovered 6/26/2021

· Christina Beatriz Elvira Oliwkowicz, 74 years old, recovered 6/27/2021

· Luis Bermudez. 26 years old, recovered 6/26/2021

· Anna Ortiz, 46 years old, recovered 6/26/2021

· Manuel “Manny” LaFont, 54 years old, recovered 6/25/2021

· Gladys Lozano, 79 years old, recovered 6/25/2021

· Antonio Lozano, 83 years old, recovered 6/24/2021

· Stacie Dawn Fang, 54 years old, rescued but died at the hospital, 6/24/2021