‘I will miss you all my life:’ Father pens beautiful note to late son who died in the Surfside condo collapse

Luis hugs his late son in a photograph he shared on his Facebook page.

SURFSIDE, Fla. – On Sunday night, four additional victims were identified in the Surfside condominium collapse.

One of those victims was 26-year-old Luis Bermudez of Puerto Rico.

“God decided that he wanted one more angel in heaven. I still do not believe it. I LOVE you and will love you forever,” his father, who is also named Luis Bermúdez, wrote on his Facebook.

In a photograph below the photo caption, Bermúdez hugged his son as they both smiled for the camera. He emotionally said the photo was one of the most beautiful they had together, and wrote a note on the photo’s back.

“My Luiyo. You gave me everything,” he wrote in black ink, “I will miss you all my life...I will never leave you alone.”

According to Miami-Dade Police, Bermúdez and his mother, 46-year-old Ana Ortiz, were identified as victims on Sunday night.

Ortiz and Bermúdez disappeared along with Ortiz’s newlywed husband Frankie Kleiman. Frankie’s mother, Nancy Kress Levin, lived on the same floor, and his brother, Jay Kleiman, was visiting from Puerto Rico at the time of the collapse.