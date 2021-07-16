Grieving grandmother identifies 3-year-old boy killed in Broward crash

Maria Cid shared a photograph of 3-year-old James Rocco Oizan Chapón, who she said died in an early Thursday morning crash in Plantation.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A grieving grandmother identified the 3-year-old victim of a car crash Thursday in Broward County as James Rocco Oizan Chapón. Plantation Police Department detectives are investigating the single-vehicle crash.

Maria Cid said her 25-year-old daughter Yasmin Cid was having a disagreement with her boyfriend, Ryan Yates, when he grabbed James and drove away with him in her 2014 black Mercedes-Benz.

According to Cid, Yasmin Cid tried to open the door to get James out of the car, but Yates locked the door and drove away and crashed in Plantation.

Maria Cid shared photographs of 3-year-old James Rocco Oizan Chapón, who she said died in an early Thursday morning crash in Plantation. (Family hand out photo)

Jesse Del Valle was working in the area and recorded a video of the aftermath. The car was fully engulfed in flames after the early morning crash on North University Drive near Northwest Fifth Street.

Plantation Fire Department personnel responded to extinguish the blaze. Both James and Yates died, according to Cid. The department has yet to release the identities of the two victims.

