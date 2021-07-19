Authorities investigating what caused dive boat with 13 people aboard to suddenly sink

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – What was supposed to be a routine diving expedition turned into a frightening ordeal for everyone involved.

The Safari Diver was about two miles off the coast of Pompano Beach on Sunday afternoon when it suddenly started taking on water.

Other dive crews in the area noticed that the boat was sinking and raced in to help.

There were 11 passengers and two crew members of the Safari Diver aboard the vessel when it began to sink.

Oliver Paoli said his crew rescued half of the divers, a mixture of tourists and locals.

“The boat was in distress so we flew as fast as we could over just to lend assistance,” said Paoli. “We swung the boat carefully around; we deployed the tag line in the water and asked the divers to come over our ladder and at that point we got seven people on board safely.”

The Safari Diver, a 34-foot crusader, is one of three vessels owned by South Florida Diving Headquarters, which is located at the Sands Harbor Hotel and Marina in Pompano Beach.

It would normally be docked at the marina there.

The president of the company said that nothing was wrong with the boat and that it started taking on water in the rear.

The Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and Sea Tow responded.

Sea Tow was tasked to recover the dive boat, but crews say it wasn’t salvageable and will remain 70 feet underwater. Sea Tow also said it’s not a navigational hazard.

An investigation by the Coast Guard into what went wrong and caused the boat to sink is ongoing.