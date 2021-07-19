Partly Cloudy icon
84º
wplg logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Car strikes tree, goes up in flames in what Miramar investigators now believe was a hit and run

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

Roy Ramos, Reporter

Tags: Miramar, Broward County, Crime
Police search for second driver in fatal Miramar crash
Police search for second driver in fatal Miramar crash

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A crash that killed a driver Monday afternoon after the Infiniti the person was driving left the road and struck several trees, then burst into flames is now being investigated as a hit and run, according to Miramar police.

At 12:53 p.m. Monday, Miramar Police and Miramar Fire-Rescue responded to the 17800 block of Miramar Pkwy.

There, they found the vehicle charred and the driver, who has yet to be positively identified, dead.

As traffic homicide investigators spent the afternoon gathering evidence and speaking with possible witnesses, they were able to determine the driver was likely involved in a crash with another car, believed to be a newer model, two-door, mint green Dodge Challenger with front passenger side damage.

The severity of the crash forced the lanes of traffic on Miramar Parkway west of 178th Avenue to be shut down four hours.

Police said the driver of the Dodge Challenger quickly took off, leaving the person behind the wheel of the Infiniti for dead.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Watch raw video of the crash scene below:

Raw Video: Miramar car crash now a suspected hit and run
Raw Video: Miramar car crash now a suspected hit and run

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Michelle F. Solomon is the podcast producer/reporter/host of Local 10's original, true crime podcast The Florida Files and a digital journalist for Local 10.com.

email

Roy Ramos joined the Local 10 News team in 2018. Roy is a South Florida native who grew up in Florida City. He attended Christopher Columbus High School, Homestead Senior High School and graduated from St. Thomas University.

email

facebook

twitter