Pickup and car collide, then truck crashes into front of convenience store

NORTHEAST MIAMI DADE, Fla. – A scary scene unfolded on Tuesday afternoon when a pick-up truck and a car collided. Then, witnesses said, the truck kept going slamming into a convenience store.

Witnesses said they heard two big bangs. The first sound was the maroon-colored truck slamming into a black Chevrolet Camaro and the second was it smashing through a Kwik Stop.

The heart-stopping crash happened around 2:30 p.m. at Northeast 148th Street and North Miami Avenue.

Jocelyn Altamirano was inside the store when the crashed happened. She said she was talking to a man who was filling out a card to get lottery tickets.

“I saw the wall came down first and then as soon as I saw the wall come down, the truck entered the store,” she said.

Neither she nor the man were injured. Two women inside the Camaro were not hurt. Local 10 News at the scene learned that one person was transported to the hospital with only minor injuries.

The investigation into what caused the pick-up to crash continues as does the delicate task of removing the truck from the front of the store. Most likely, the structural integrity of the building will have to be assessed.