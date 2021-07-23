Caught on camera: Passenger’s tirade delays flight to Miami from NY

Passenger flips out on American Airlines flight headed from New York to Miami

MIAMI, Fla. – Airlines have reported more than 3,500 cases of disruptive passengers since Jan. 1, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Another one of those cases happened Friday afternoon in a flight heading from JFK Airport in New York to Miami International Airport.

“The only people you care about are yourselves,” a passenger can be heard yelling at others in the cabin in cellphone video.

Police had to be called in to deal with the man and also a medical crew was also on scene to assess if the passenger was having some type of medical episode.

The American Airlines flight 1466 was delayed for two hours. Scheduled for 1:30 p.m., it left at 3:30 p.m., and is scheduled to arrive in Miami at 6:44 p.m.

The FAA isn’t taking situations like these lightly and have adopted a zero-tolerance policy for passengers who act out on an airplanes with threatening or violent behavior and disrupt flights.

On January 13, 2021, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson signed an order directing a stricter legal enforcement policy against unruly airline passengers in the wake of recent, troubling incidents.

Historically, the agency has addressed unruly passenger incidents giving warnings and counseling or levying light penalties.

Under the new zero tolerance policy, FAA says no more warnings or counseling. The agency will “pursue legal enforcement action against any passenger who assaults, threatens, intimidates, or interferes with airline crew members.”

Fines and possible jail time can be levied on unruly passengers.

Over the past decade, the FAA investigated about 140 cases a year for possible enforcement actions such as fines. This year, it was nearly 600 by July 20.

It is unclear what Friday’s passenger was upset about or what penalty he may face.

One of the most frequent reasons for passenger outbursts in 2021 over are mask-mandate requirements.

As of July 20, mask-related incidents reported have totaled 2,605.