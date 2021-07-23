Rolling Loud crowds swarm in bringing with them COVID concerns, road closures

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The three-day Rolling Loud Festival is sold out , kicking off Friday night at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Some in the swarm of revelers said they’ve waited two years since this is the return of the festival that was canceled due to the pandemic. One group said they traveled from the Bay Area, near San Francisco, California.

It’s the rollicking rap and hip-hop event that draws tens of thousands of fans and some of the biggest names in music.

But that big draw could be a concern now that COVID-19 cases are spiking again in south Florida.

Many fans said they were vaccinated and others said they had their masks with them.

“You still gotta be protected.”

Despite multiple attempts, organizers did not get back to Local 10 News with our questions about COVID safety protocols in place and it didn’t appear there were any guidelines on the Rolling Loud festival’s website.

Attendees who don’t have a vaccine can get one at a pop up site set up by the Florida Department of Health on the grounds of the festival. Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered and no appointment is required, organizers said.

Ad

On Friday, vaccines will be available from 2 p.m. to midnight, and Saturday and Sunday, from 4 p.m. to midnight.

Meanwhile, Miami Beach officials have plans in place for more police and restricted traffic where the city is expecting what Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber called a “high-impact weekend.”

Gelber said Friday that the city is expecting a high volume of visitors headed to South Beach, where there are unofficial after-parties planned.

Police officers, he said, will be on 12 hour shifts and they will be joined by law enforcement from other cities along with code officers and goodwill ambassadors.

Traffic closures and changes in some traffic patterns can be expected in Miami Beach through Sunday, Gelber said.

One eastbound lane will be closed on the MacArthur and Julia Tuttle causeways to safely accommodate license plate readers. Starting at 9:30 p.m. Friday, the mayor said license plate readers will be in place along both causeways until early morning Saturday.

Most of the eastern end of the Flamingo Park area and the northern edge of the South of Fifth neighborhood will be closed.

Side streets between Washington Avenue and Ocean Drive will also be closed.

There will also be some partial daily lane closures for eastbound traffic along the 5th street and 41st street corridors beginning Friday at 4 p.m.

For real time traffic updates from Miami Beach via text message, text MBtraffic to 888777. There’s also a traffic page on the city’s website.