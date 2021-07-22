Giant projection structure collapses at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Rolling Loud music festival

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A giant video wall has collapsed at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of this weekend’s Rolling Loud music festival in Miami Gardens.

It is unclear whether any injuries occurred due to the collapse of the structure.

The video structure collapsed over what appears to be a stage.

At around 6 p.m., festival organizers were seen covering the structure in a giant black carp.

It is important to note no emergency or medical personnel have been seen in the immediate area, which may be a sign that no injuries occurred.

The hip-hop music festival is back for the first time in two years. The music festival will span three days, with acts including A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Post Malone.

This story will updated as more information is available.