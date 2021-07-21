South Florida prepares for influx of crowds for Rolling Loud music festival

Influx of tourists expected in South Florida for Rolling Loud music festival

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – An extremely popular music festival is returning to Hard Rock Stadium this weekend as COVID-19 cases continue to soar in South Florida.

The Rolling Loud hip hop festival is expected to bring tens of thousands of fans from all across the country starting Friday, and officials will have their hands full.

Post Malone, Travis Scott and Megan Thee Stallion are just some of the big names performing at the three day festival.

Tickets are already sold out.

Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo said his officers will be out in full force despite the city still on alert for Cuba-related protests.

“We are still on a modified tactical alert in the city because of the series of protests across the city,” he said.

The City of Miami Beach is expecting crowds from the festival all weekend.

Miami Beach police told Local 10 its 400 officers will be working 12-hour shifts starting Friday.

Their biggest current concern is increased traffic.

Some residents in Miami Beach expressed concern over the increase in crowds during a spike in Covid cases.

“I hope everyone will take the proper precautions, wear your mask,” said resident Kim Fields.

Others along South Beach believe the weekend will provide a good opportunity for local businesses to cash in.

“It’s going to be a lot of good revenue for anyone in the service industry,” said Jacob Bacaner.