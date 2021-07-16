Rapper SpotemGottem arrested by U.S. Marshals in Aventura hotel room

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: SpotemGottem attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

AVENTURA, Fla. – Nehemiah Lamar Harden, known as the rapper SpotemGottem, 19, was arrested in an Aventura hotel room on Thursday, July 15, after an investigation into an incident that investigators said happened in June in Miami Beach.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Local 10 News, U.S. Marshals conducted a special operation in reference to an arrest warrant for Harden. Detectives located him inside room 746 at the AC Hotel Miami Aventura on Biscayne Boulevard around 9:20 p.m., where they said Harden was laying in bed. Next to him, according to detectives they saw a gun “within reach and readily accessible for immediate use.”

Miami Beach Police had been investigating an assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief case over an incident in Miami Beach on June 20, which Harden was alleged to have been involved in.

Nehemia Lamar Harden, also known as rapper SpotemGottem, was arrested in an Aventura hotel room after a warrant for an incident in June in Miami Beach, according to police. (WPLG)

The victim said he was working as a parking garage attendant when four Dodge Chargers, one white, one green, one gray and one burgundy, arrived at the location and parked.

Ad

During a dispute over the cost of an $80 parking fee at the Collins Avenue garage, police said that Harden, who was sitting in the rear passenger seat of the white Dodge Charger, leaned forward and pointed a gun with a green laser at the victim, saying to him “You know what it is.”

The car then fled the scene.

Harden is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and accessory after the fact. Three other men were also arrested for their involvement in the parking garage incident.

Best known for his 2020 single “Beat Box,” which peaked at number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100, the rapper is scheduled to perform at next week’s Rolling Loud Miami Festival.