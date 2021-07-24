Car crashes through restaurant, driver and 3 people hospitalized

A car crashed into the Don Cameron Seafood and Grill on Northwest 37th Avenue Friday. 4 people inside the restaurant were injured along with the driver.

MIAMI, Fla. – 4 people were injured and are in stable condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant just after 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Miami Fire Rescue’s Lt. Ignatius Carroll said units responded to the Don Camarón Seafood Grill at 501 Northwest 37th Ave. The restaurant is across from the Magic City Casino.

Carroll said that when the first crew arrived, there were good Samaritans assisting injured customers.

3 women and the male driver were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

According to witnesses, the driver of the four-door sedan lost control of the car, drove through a vacant lot, then sideswiped a parked car before slamming into the restaurant.

One of the injured was the driver, who may have suffered a medical emergency, but that has not been confirmed as the investigation is still continuing.

Fire rescue provided medical treatment at the scene to several people from the restaurant, including two young children who were in the car. Those treated did not need to be transported to the hospital, according to Carroll.

The second car that was hit was unoccupied.

Miami Police are now trying to piece together what exactly happened to cause the crash.

(Local 10 assignment desk editors Wilson Louis and Emily Hales contributed to this story. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local10.com and Local 10 News at 11 for updates.)

