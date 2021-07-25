Fire crews in Miami battle large blaze at abandoned structure

MIAMI – Firefighters were called into action early Sunday morning to battle a large blaze in the City of Miami.

According to officials, the two-story structure is an abandoned home. It was marked as an unsafe structure by the city.

The home is located at Southwest 10th Street and 13th Court.

Heavy smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.

Several Miami Fire units were working to control the flames well into the morning but finally get the fire out at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Once crews deem the building safe they will go inside to check for any bodies.