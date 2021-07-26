Partly Cloudy icon
1 in custody after Miami Beach road rage incident involving fireworks

Madeleine Wright, Reporter

Tags: Crime, Miami Beach, Miami-Dade County
Miami Beach police investigating bizarre case of road rage involving fireworks
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach police are investigating a bizarre case of road rage.

The incident occurred late Sunday night on the MacArthur Causeway near Bridge Road.

Police were seen focusing on a red and blue vehicle pulled over on the side of the road.

Officers said there was some type of a road rage incident involving fireworks, but they didn’t elaborate, so we don’t know if one driver started shooting fireworks or throwing fireworks at the other driver.

What we do know is one man was arrested and put into a prisoner transport van.

The suspect may have been the driver of the blue car.

The driver of the red car was allowed to drive away.

At one point, both the east and westbound lanes of the MacArthur Causeway were shut down.

By 10:45 p.m., police had reopened the westbound lanes.

The eastbound lanes reopened around 11:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported in the road rage incident.

About the Author:

Madeleine Wright is a general assignment reporter for Local 10 News. She joined the team in March 2017.

