WATCH LIVE: Miami-Dade Mayor to provide update on Surfside building collapse recovery efforts

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

SURFSIDE, Fla. – It’s been over a month since the tragic collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside.

A total of 98 lives were lost when the building came down in the early morning hours of June 24.

After weeks of search and rescue, then search and recovery efforts, the site now sits almost entirely empty.

The debris and rubble has been moved to a separate location to be examined and analyzed.

On Monday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is holding a press conference with an update on efforts at the site.

A live feed of that press conference, which was scheduled for 4:45 p.m. will be available at the top of this page.

