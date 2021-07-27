3 arrested in attack of kitten with pellet gun

Three people face charges in the attack of a kitten in Hollywood.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Three people have been arrested after Hollywood police say a kitten was shot with a pellet gun, paralyzing it from the hips down.

The animal had to be euthanized after the June attack.

Police announced that arrests were made last week of Lawrence Calvin Ivey, 38, Jamarlin Kenyatta Huntley, 25 and Walkenssia Joazile, 25.

Ivey faces a charge of aggravated animal cruelty.

Huntley is charged with aggravated animal cruelty and tampering with evidence.

Joazile is also charged with tampering with evidence.

Investigators were called out to 1950 Taft Street on June 20 to investigate the animal cruelty case.

Hollywood police say surveillance video of the incident helped in catching the three suspects. That video can be seen below:

