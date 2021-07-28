BSO detectives investigate fatal shooting in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was fatally shot Wednesday morning in Deerfield Beach.

The shooting was reported in the area of Northeast Fifth Terrace and 40th Street.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene as a BSO mobile command unit was parked in the area.

Crime scene technicians were spotted placing evidence markers on the ground and photographing the crime scene.

Two flip flops were on the ground – one on the sidewalk and one on the roadway.

Authorities have not yet released further information about the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.