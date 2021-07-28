Miami-Dade to mandate face masks at public schools

MIAMI – Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said Wednesday Florida is leading the country on new COVID cases, so this means Miami-Dade County Public Schools will be requiring teachers, students, and staff to wear face masks during the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.

Given new evidence on Delta variant, the CDC updated the guidance for fully vaccinated people to recommend universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Carvalho also released a statement Tuesday saying he is constantly monitoring the latest developments as the situation evolves. The first day of school is on Aug. 23.

“Approximately two months ago, based on environmental conditions at the time, we announced that a mask optional protocol would be in place for the upcoming school year,” Carvalho said. “At this time, in light of the recent release of updated guidance from the [CDC], we believe it is prudent to take this conversation back to our task force of medical and public health experts.”

The School Board of Broward County postponed a decision Tuesday on the use of facemasks in classrooms at Broward County Public Schools. The first day of school for Broward is Aug. 18.