School board to decide if face masks will be required at Broward County Public Schools

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – School Board of Broward County members are meeting on Tuesday to discuss if Broward County Public Schools students will have to wear face masks during the 2021-22 school year.

The use of face masks was optional during the summer. Members of the ReOpen South Florida group want it to stay that way. Chris Nelson, of Fort Lauderdale, founded the group.

“I’m actually not a parent but I see exactly what is happening with these children being forced to wear masks,” Nelson said. “It is absolutely abusive. It has been going on for too long. I can’t even believe we’re still having this discussion.”

Anna Fusco, the president of the Broward Teachers Union, said teachers are concerned about the new rise in cases in Broward County. She wants the face masks to be required indoors.

“We’ve had hospitals come out, doctors, nurses about the beds filling up again. Those are not lies, so I get they want the right that they should not wear a mask and I pray to God that they don’t get sick from the variant but to say that this is child abuse or we’re abusing; no we’re not doing that,” Fusco said.

This is a developing story.