Disney now requiring all salaried, non-union hourly employees to be vaccinated

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Walt Disney Company announced Friday that they are now requiring all of their salaried and non-union hourly employees working at sites in the U.S. to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“At The Walt Disney Company, the safety and well-being of our employees during the pandemic has been and continues to be a top priority,” the company said in a statement.

According to the statement, employees who are not currently vaccinated will have 60 days from Friday to do so.

Employees who are currently working from home will need to show proof that they have been vaccinated prior to their return with “certain limited exceptions.”

“We have also begun conversations around this topic with the unions representing our employees under collective bargaining agreements,” the statement read. “In addition, all new hires will be required to be fully vaccinated before beginning employment. Vaccines are the best tool we all have to help control this global pandemic and protect our employees.”

Earlier this week, Disney announced that they would once again be implementing a mask mandate at its parks.

Beginning Friday, guests are required to wear masks while indoors and aboard all resort transportation, regardless of their vaccination status.